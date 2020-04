Chicago Tribune’s Media Columnist Phil Rosenthal got an inside look at 8 of the 10 episodes to the 10-Part Documentary about the ’97-’98 Bulls titled “The Last Dance.” Listen in as Phil gives us a preview on what the series will be focusing on. Tune in on Sunday April 19, 2020 on ESPN or Netflix to catch the first two episodes of the documentary premier.

