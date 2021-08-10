The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill has been passed – infrastructure expert talks about what’s next

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An English professor and folklorist at a historically Black private university in New Orleans will become Louisiana’s poet laureate on Saturday.

“It is such an honor to represent my home state. It is something I never thought would happen,” Dillard University professor Mona Lisa Saloy said in an interview Tuesday, after Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities announced her appointment. She succeeds John Warner Smith, who was on the endowment's nominating panel.