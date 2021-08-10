The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill has been passed – infrastructure expert talks about what’s next

A Port & Rail Supply Chain and Infrastructure Expert and CEO of the Patriot Rail Company, John E. Fenton joined John Williams to talk about the infrastructure deal and its impact on commuter and commercial transport. Listen in while the John Fenton discusses whether or not it’s good news for those that dream of a national high-speed passenger rail system, what would be the roadblocks to making that a reality, how will this deal help with supply chain concerns and what will be the impact of this investment on job creation at the ground level.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon