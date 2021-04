John Williams is joined by Realtor Nick Libert with Exit Strategy Realty to discuss what the biggest mistakes a first time home buyers are and why it’s important to physically step foot in the home before making a purchase. Nick also explains that it’s a busy market right now and how now is a good time for sellers and also a good time for buyers because of interest rates. To learn more about Exit Strategy Realty go to exitsellschicago.com.

