Regional Manager Julia Weinstein, and Karen Fusco, General Manager of Restore Hyper Wellness in Northbrook, join John Williams to talk about the benefits of their services including compression, cryotherapy, IV Drip therapy, the locations they have throughout the Chicago area, and why people of all ages use their services.
Julia Weinstein and Karen Fusco from Restore Wellness with John Williams (WGN Radio)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.