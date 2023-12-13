John Williams hosts the annual Salvation Army Radiothon. Our Virtual Red Kettle goal of $175,000 was exceeded thanks to our amazing WGN listeners and all of our generous sponsors. Special thanks to the one and only David Hochberg, Major Caleb Senn, Theo Coleman, Shane Carlin, and Brian Duewel of the Salvation Army, Bob Coyne and Sara Tieman of WGN Radio, Janet Duchossois and President Mary Ann Roeser of the Duchossois Foundation, Mary Frances Trucco from Jewel-Osco, Karen Ford, President, Sutton Auto Team, Steve Gold, CEO,160 Driving Academy, Amy Yuhn, Head of U.S. Personal and Community Development Banking, CIBC, Joe Antunovich, Wayne Messmer, Senior Executive Vice President, Chicago Wolves, Dan Griffin, CEO, Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp, our great friends at Toyota, Ed Wehmer from Wintrust, Sadiq Tijani, former Notre Dame great and Bears player Chris Zorich, and friend of John’s and longtime WGN listener Lori Sweeney!

