Today is National Nurses Day and joining John Williams to talk about his career is Oak Point University alum Chauncey Incarnato, Neurological Trauma Intensive Care Nurse at Northwestern. Chauncey talks about his unique path to becoming a nurse, if there was any hesitation about becoming a nurse, what he does at Northwestern, the challenges of being an intensive care nurse, and why he recommends people getting into the field of healthcare.

Oak Point University, formerly known as Resurrection University, is an independent, private, non-profit university focused on nursing and health sciences. It’s an institution that’s educated “badass nurses” for over 100 Years.