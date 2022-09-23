The cybersquad joined Him and Her every Website Wednesday Night talking tech news and answering your computer questions. Standing from left to right are: Mike…
The cybersquad joined Him and Her every Website Wednesday Night talking tech news and answering your computer questions. Standing from left to right are: Mike DiMichele, Dr. Patrick Crispen, Johnnie and Nic Rotondo with Steve sitting in front
The cybersquad joined Him and Her every Website Wednesday Night talking tech news and answering your computer questions. Standing from left to right are: Mike…
The cybersquad joined Him and Her every Website Wednesday Night talking tech news and answering your computer questions. Standing from left to right are: Mike DiMichele, Dr. Patrick Crispen, Johnnie and Nic Rotondo with Steve sitting in front
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)