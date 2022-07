Isis Ruiz, Chief Commercial Officer, American Queen Voyages, joins John Williams to talk about how long the company has been in business, the types of cruises they offer, how they specialize in cruising North America, the unique river cruises, their ships that have access to Lake Michigan and Navy Pier, how much their lake excursions cost, and how often they depart from Navy Pier.

