Sunday Standards Playlist for 08/16/20!

If you missed a song during tonight’s ‘Sunday Standards’ show, here is the playlist of all the songs we aired! If you’d like to request a song for a future show, send an email to johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.



1. Seal. It was a very Good Year

2. Crazy. Billie Holiday

3. Spanky and our Gang. Like to Get To Know You

4. Glee Cast. A House is Not a Home

5. Bob Dorough. Devil May Care

6. Louis Prima. Just a Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody.

7. Roberta Gambarini/Hank Jones. You are There.

8. Jose Feliciano. California Dreaming.

9. Amy Winehouse. The Girl from Ipanema

10. Chet Baker. But Not For Me

11. Blossom Dearie. Now At Last

12. Lou Rawls. Scotch and Soda

13. Dean Martin. Ain’t That A Kick In The Head

14. Dean Martin. Almost Like Being In Love

15. Etta James. Sunday Kind of Love

16. Helen Merrill. Anything Goes

17. Herlin Riley. Stella By Starlight

18. Bob Dylan. Some Enchanted Evening

19. Dionne Warwick. This Girl’s In Love

20. Stacey Kent. The Very Thought Of You

21. Ray Charles. A Song For You.

22. Anita O’Day. Crazy He Calls Me.

23. Ernestine Anderson. Skylark

