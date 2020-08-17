If you missed a song during tonight’s ‘Sunday Standards’ show, here is the playlist of all the songs we aired! If you’d like to request a song for a future show, send an email to johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
1. Seal. It was a very Good Year
2. Crazy. Billie Holiday
3. Spanky and our Gang. Like to Get To Know You
4. Glee Cast. A House is Not a Home
5. Bob Dorough. Devil May Care
6. Louis Prima. Just a Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody.
7. Roberta Gambarini/Hank Jones. You are There.
8. Jose Feliciano. California Dreaming.
9. Amy Winehouse. The Girl from Ipanema
10. Chet Baker. But Not For Me
11. Blossom Dearie. Now At Last
12. Lou Rawls. Scotch and Soda
13. Dean Martin. Ain’t That A Kick In The Head
14. Dean Martin. Almost Like Being In Love
15. Etta James. Sunday Kind of Love
16. Helen Merrill. Anything Goes
17. Herlin Riley. Stella By Starlight
18. Bob Dylan. Some Enchanted Evening
19. Dionne Warwick. This Girl’s In Love
20. Stacey Kent. The Very Thought Of You
21. Ray Charles. A Song For You.
22. Anita O’Day. Crazy He Calls Me.
23. Ernestine Anderson. Skylark
Sunday Standards Playlist for 08/16/20!
