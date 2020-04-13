Student Loan Attorney Rae Kaplan relates to George Stephanopoulos, who caught COVID-19 from wife Ali Wentworth

John Williams invites on the show Student Loan Attorney Rae Kaplan after George Stephanopoulos tested positive for COVID-19, having caught the virus from wife Ali Wentworth. Rae lived through a similar situation with her husband, who had a severe experience with Coronavirus.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon