Student Loan Attorney Rae Kaplan relates to George Stephanopoulos, who caught COVID-19 from wife Ali Wentworth

This Feb. 24, 2020 photo released by ABC shows co-host George Stephanopoulos on the set of “Good Morning America” in New York. Stephanopoulos says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is relatively symptom-free. He said on Monday’s show that other than a brief backache and diminished sense of smell, he’s been feeling fine. His wife, journalist Ali Wentworth, has the disease and has said she’s never felt sicker. Stephanopoulos made the announcement on the show Monday. (Lou Rocco/ABC via AP)