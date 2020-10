FOX RIVER, IL – OCTOBER 25: Police and rescue workers examine the site where a bus containing high school students collided with a commuter train 25 October in Fox River Grove in the Chicago suburbs. The students were on their way to school when the express train collided with the school bus which had not cleared the railroad crossing, sheering the body of the bus from the chassis, killing five students and injuring more than twenty, according to police sources. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read VINCE LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)