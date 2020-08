CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 23: Cook County State’s attorney Kim Foxx speaks with reporters and details the charges against R. Kelly’s first court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on February 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx joins John Williams to explain how charges are pressed against looters after Monday’s downtown destruction. She addresses the question on many Chicagoans’ minds, which asks what the role is of the state’s attorney’s office in vandalism events like this. She clarifies how her office treats felony cases, as opposed to misdemeanor cases.