State Senator Sue Rezin joins John Williams to explain why she opposes the bill heading to Governor Pritzker’s desk that would essentially cut off state grants to public and school libraries if they ban books. Senator Rezin believes that the bill strips all power from local, elected officials and gives it to the American Library Association who do not answer to the people of Illinois.
State Senator Sue Rezin opposes bill that would end book bans
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
