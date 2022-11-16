State Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) joins John Williams and news anchor Steve Bertrand to talk about becoming the new Senate Minority Leader, what he intends to accomplish in his new role, why GOP members of the Illinois General Assembly need to focus on representing their respective districts, and if he believes the Illinois GOP has moved too far to the right. Sen. Curran also discusses if there will be tweaks to the SAFE-T Act during the veto session in Springfield.

