Illinois State Representative Abdelnasser Rashid (D-Bridgeview) joins John Williams to talk about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the killing of 6-year-old Plainfield Township boy Wadea Al-Fayoume, and why he believes the U.S. is perpetuating the cycle of violence.
State Rep. Rashid: U.S. is perpetuating the cycle of violence in the Middle East
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.