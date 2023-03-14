State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) joins John Williams to talk about a number of different issues including, Governor Pritzker signing a law that guarantees five days paid leave for Illinois workers, why he believes we should start the conversation about lowering the voting age to 16, if adopting ranked choice voting would be good for Illinois, and when he plans to make an endorsement in the Chicago mayoral race.

