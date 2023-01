State Representative Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield), lead sponsor of the bill that bans assault-style weapons in Illinois, joins John Williams to talk about the new law, what he thinks of the sheriffs around the state who say they will refuse to comply to state law, how involved law enforcement was in to crafting this legislation, what punishment will be handed down for people who break the new gun law, and if he’s confident that this law will survive constitutional challenges.

