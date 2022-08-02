The jury in the case of Chester Weger, who maintains he is innocent, listens to closing arguments in his murder trial, March 2, 1961. Weger is accused in the slayings…
The jury in the case of Chester Weger, who maintains he is innocent, listens to closing arguments in his murder trial, March 2, 1961. Weger is accused in the slayings of three Riverside, Ill., women in Starved Rock State Park, nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)
The jury in the case of Chester Weger, who maintains he is innocent, listens to closing arguments in his murder trial, March 2, 1961. Weger is accused in the slayings…
The jury in the case of Chester Weger, who maintains he is innocent, listens to closing arguments in his murder trial, March 2, 1961. Weger is accused in the slayings of three Riverside, Ill., women in Starved Rock State Park, nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)