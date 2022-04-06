Bob Bertog, president of Bertog Landscape Co. in Wheeling and a certified landscape professional with the National Association of Landscape Professionals, joins John Williams to tell us what we need to do to make sure our lawn and gardens are ready for the growing season. And as always, Bob answers all of your lawn and garden related questions!
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.