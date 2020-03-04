Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich places his bets on the presidential primaries

Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich joins John Williams to give his predictions on Democratic presidential candidates now, and to share how they measure up to his previous predictions.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon
