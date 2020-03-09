Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "Only in Illinois fashion," would someone's pants fall down at the sportsbook opening

Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich calls John Williams from the Rivers Casino sportsbook, where Eddie Olczyk makes the first paper bet. And he even comes with ridiculous anecdotes of the day.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon
by: elifgeriswgnamPosted: / Updated:
Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich calls John Williams from the Rivers Casino sportsbook, where Eddie Olczyk makes the first paper bet. And he even comes with ridiculous anecdotes of the day.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon