Gabe Mollica, comedian and storyteller, joins Wendy Snyder, in for John Williams, to talk about his hit off-Broadway show Solo: A Show About Friendship. In Solo, Gabe dives deep into what it means to have friends in your 30s, his special relationship with Stephen Sondheim, working at a summer camp for children with chronic illnesses, and what happens when you break up with your best friend. Listen in while Gabe shares his story.

Solo will be performed live December 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd at The Den Theatre located at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. To purchase tickets, go to at thedentheatre.com.