FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2017 file photo, a Bitcoin logo is shown is displayed on an ATM in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Tesla says it has invested more than $1 billion in Bitcoin and will accept the digital currency as payment for its electric vehicles. In a regulatory filing Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company said its board approved of the $1.5 billion investment and potentially more in the future. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)