Sign Language Interpreter Michael Albert for Governor J.B. Pritzker’s press conferences

Chicago Hearing Society Sign Language Interpreter Michael Albert joins John Williams to describe his job and his craft as Governor Pritzker’s press conference interpreter. He tells John how he’s been able to help members of the deaf community during this highly uncertain time.
Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:
Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon