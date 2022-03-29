Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, host of “Banfield” on NewsNation, joins John Williams to talk about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars broadcast on Sunday. Ashleigh believes that what we witnessed was a crime.
Should Will Smith be prosecuted for slapping Chris Rock?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.