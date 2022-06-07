Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, host of “Banfield” on NewsNation, joins John Williams to talk about the United States government reportedly offering a prisoner swap to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the U.S.
Should the U.S. swap prisoners with Russia to bring Brittney Griner home?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
