Should Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard be fired for hitting an opposing coach?

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 12: Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard talks with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard after the game at Crisler Arena on January 12, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 77-54. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald (and a University of Michigan alum with strong ties to the university) joins John Williams to talk about the incident that took place between Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss to the Badgers on Sunday.

