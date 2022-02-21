Should Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard be fired for hitting an opposing coach?

Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald (and a University of Michigan alum with strong ties to the university) joins John Williams to talk about the incident that took place between Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss to the Badgers on Sunday.
