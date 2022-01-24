Should Major League Baseball adopt the use of robot umpires?

John Williams
TORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 02: Chris Conroy #98 takes over the home plate umpire duties after starting home plate umpire Chris Guccione had to leave the game after feeling his heart racing in the third inning during a MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 2, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John to break down some stories that are making news this week including former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke being released from prison on February 3rd after serving more than three years for the murder of Laquan McDonald, and Illinois State Rep. Kelly Cassidy introducing a bill that expands the definition of cremation to include “natural organic reduction.” Eric and John also debate the merits of having robot umpires call balls and strikes.

