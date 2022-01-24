Should Major League Baseball adopt the use of robot umpires?

Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John to break down some stories that are making news this week including former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke being released from prison on February 3rd after serving more than three years for the murder of Laquan McDonald, and Illinois State Rep. Kelly Cassidy introducing a bill that expands the definition of cremation to include “natural organic reduction.” Eric and John also debate the merits of having robot umpires call balls and strikes.
