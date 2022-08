Mayoral candidate and 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins John Williams to talk about why he wants to be Chicago’s next mayor, how the city needs to start addressing crime, what should be done with Chicago monuments, if he believes Chicago City Council members deserve a 9% raise, and why no TIF money should go to the Chicago Park District if any alteration is made to the name Soldier Field.

