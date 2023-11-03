Liz Shulman, English teacher at Evanston Township High School and in the School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University, joins John Williams to talk about the challenges of teaching kids as they become more dependent on their devices. Liz tells us what she’s seeing in her classroom and why she believes phones in school are the biggest impediment to learning.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.