FILE – Traffic flows along Interstate 90 highway as a Metra suburban commuter train moves along an elevated track in Chicago on March 31, 2021. With upcoming data showing traffic deaths soaring, the Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks, and nudging commuters to public transit. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)
Consumer Guide Automotive‘s Publisher Tom Appel joins John Williams to break down the latest news surrounding The National Transportation Safety Board recommending automakers to “force” new cars to slow down using new technology.
