MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 24: Germany Alech, a Miami-Dade Police officer, stands guard at the front entrance to the Kenwood K-8 Center on August 24, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho visited the school and were briefed by Miami-Dade Police on new school year security measures as well as the policy of having Miami-Dade police officers on campuses. In addition to the armed police officers the school system has installed fifteen-thousand high definition cameras connected to a central command post as well as the Raptor system, that allows school personnel to check the criminal history of each school visitor. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
