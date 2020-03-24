Shore Galleries gun shop on consumer behavior during the Coronavirus pandemic

Shore Galleries Marketing Director Zac Stern joins John Williams to talk about sales during the Coronavirus pandemic. He describes the guns people are looking at and the training program, and talks about the shop’s social distancing plan for customers and employees alike.
Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:
Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon