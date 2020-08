Heather Griggs, operations chief of the Umatilla County Public Health Department COVID-19 contact tracing center in Pendleton, Ore., checks in with public health staff in neighboring Morrow County about a possible workplace exposure to COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. In tiny Umatilla County in northeastern Oregon, contact tracers work out of a converted jail to try to stem the spread of COVID-19 as new cases surge in the rural West and elsewhere.(AP Photo/Ben Lonergan)

Seyfarth at Work President Philippe Weiss joins John Williams to explain the procedures offices are taking for bringing employees back since the COVID pandemic sent them all working from home. Plus, he tells John why separating those who wish to wear masks from those who don’t would not help mitigate COVID transmission in the office.