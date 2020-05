In this image from video, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Senator Dick Durbin joins Pete McMurray to discuss high health insurance premiums in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and how he is working to help the unemployed keep their insurance as is. Senator Durbin then explains what type of help will most benefit small businesses and how he thinks the governor’s decisions reflect advice of the healthcare community.