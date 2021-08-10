Senator Dick Durbin talks gun violence in Chicago

WGN Radio’s John Williams is joined with U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) to talk about the incidents that occurred this past weekend. Listen in while Senator Durbin disclosed that the gun used to kill Chicago Police Department Officer Ella French this weekend was bought in a straw purchase by an Indiana man on behalf of another man who had a felony record and could not buy a gun for himself and how there needs to be a change.

To read Sen. Durbin’s press release on the topic click HERE.