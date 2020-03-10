Listen Now
John Williams

Senator Dan McConchie (R-26th) on eliminating Daylight Saving Time, a "national solution" for time

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, Dan LaMoore wipes down a Shinola clock at Electric Time Co., in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Senator Dan McConchie (R-26th) joins John Williams to explain why he co-sponsored the bill to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, and how it would work in line with other states’ time zones.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

Popular