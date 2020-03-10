Senator Dan McConchie (R-26th) on eliminating Daylight Saving Time, a "national solution" for time

Senator Dan McConchie (R-26th) joins John Williams to explain why he co-sponsored the bill to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, and how it would work in line with other states’ time zones.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon
by: elifgeriswgnamPosted: / Updated:
Senator Dan McConchie (R-26th) joins John Williams to explain why he co-sponsored the bill to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, and how it would work in line with other states’ time zones.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon