U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins John Williams to talk about new transportation funding coming to Chicago, what improvements will be made with the funding, what it would take to get high-speed rail throughout the Midwest, if he expects a smooth holiday season when it comes to air travel, and his future political ambitions.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg: Midwest is ripe for an excellent high-speed rail network
by: Pete Zimmerman
