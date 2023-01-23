Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias join John Williams to talk about why some vanity license plate requests get rejected, what we need to know about license place stickers and when you know your sticker is expired, and the office’s mission to bring in new technology and modernization to make your experience with the office better.
Secretary of State Giannoulias: We want to make life easy as possible for customers
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.