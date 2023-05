Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias joins John Williams to talk about a bill that is heading to Governor Pritzker’s desk that would withhold state funding from any of the state’s public or school libraries that remove books from their shelves. Secretary of State Giannoulias says we need to trust our librarians to determine the makeup of the library and the fact that this issue has become remotely partisan is ‘bananas.’

