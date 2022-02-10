Second City’s Kelly Leonard | ‘You can’t have innovation without creativity but you can have creativity without innovation’

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kelly Leonard in-studio with John Williams (Elif Geris/WGN Radio)

WGN Radio’s John Williams is joined by Second City’s Executive Director of Learning and Applied Improvisation Kelly Leonard. Kelly kicks off the conversation by sharing tips on how to successfully tell a story and then break down some of John’s speed jokes. Next, Kelly and John talk about how important it is to utilized improvisation skills not only on stage but also in your daily life and endeavors. To close out the conversation, Kelly talk about creativity and the importance of the innovation process and how that process now looks in 2022.

Take more useful business tips from Kelly’s podcast, “Getting to Yes, And…”

