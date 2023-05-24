Kelly Leonard, Vice President, Creative Strategy, Innovation and Business Development at The Second City and host of the “Getting to Yes, And…” podcast, joins John Williams to talk about an upcoming podcast episode where he interviewed Ha Joon Chang about his book, “Edible Economics: A Hungry Economist Explains the World.” Kelly explains how a chapter in the book about home and community caregiving helped him create an improv program for caregivers that uses improv exercises to help caregivers realize they aren’t alone, how to share their burden, and how to become more resilient.

