Kelly Leonard, Vice President, Creative Strategy, Innovation and Business Development at The Second City and host of the “Getting to Yes, And…” podcast, joins John Williams to talk about his recent chat with Harvard professor Amy Edmondson about her new book “The Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing Well.” Kelly explains how people who feel safe to make mistakes at work typically end up performing better at their jobs.

