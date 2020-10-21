Screenwriter, playwright and actor Matthew-Lee Erlbach needs your help to keep the arts alive

Screenwriter and Playwright Matthew-Lee Erlbach, known for Showtime’s “Masters of Sex”, Netflix’s “Gypsy”, Steppenwolff’s The Doppelgänger and more, joins John Williams to describe Be An #ArtsHero, part of his movement to maintain funding for the arts. Matthew-Lee wrote a letter to the Senators, which you can sign to help the arts out.

Screenwriter and Playwright Matthew-Lee Erlbach, known for Showtime’s “Masters of Sex”, Netflix’s “Gypsy”, Steppenwolff’s The Doppelgänger and more, joins John Williams to describe Be An #ArtsHero, part of his effort to maintain funding for the arts.