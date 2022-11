Satirist Andy Borowitz, writer of the ‘Borowitz Report‘ for the New Yorker, joins John Williams to talk about the thin line between reality and absurdity, if his comedy work sometimes gets mistaken as real, why he never punches down with his comedy, if he’s optimistic about the future, his new book, “Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber,” and his election eve appearance in Chicago at the Studebaker Theater. You can get tickets here.

