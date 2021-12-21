Safe Communities Coalition: Students acting out a direct correlation to the pandemic

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Marie Goulet, Assistant Director of Special Education at New Lenox School District 122, joins John Williams to explain how the pandemic plays into students’ adverse behavior. And she shares how social media platforms, like TikTok, have impacted that behavior and how parents are struggling to mitigate it.

The John Williams Show
