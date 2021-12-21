Safe Communities Coalition: Students acting out a direct correlation to the pandemic

Marie Goulet, Assistant Director of Special Education at New Lenox School District 122, joins John Williams to explain how the pandemic plays into students’ adverse behavior. And she shares how social media platforms, like TikTok, have impacted that behavior and how parents are struggling to mitigate it.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter