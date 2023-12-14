Rosemont mayor Brad Stephens joins John Williams to talk about buses of asylum seekers being dropped off in Rosemont and how they are handling the crisis.
Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens: We need a better plan for migrants coming to Illinois
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by American Hip Institute
Continuing Coverage
Russia-Ukraine War
Israel at War