Leah Scanlan, Director at Aspen Counseling, a division of Rosecrance, and Rosecrance alum Jonna A. join John Williams to talk about how those who suffer from depression can turn to Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to treat their depression if medication is no longer effective. Jonna, a patient who received TMS care from Rosecrance, tells her story about how her panic attacks and chronic depression were reduced and put into remission from the TMS treatments that she received. When Jonna began her TMS treatments, she had nowhere else to turn and was willing to try any possible remedy. With support from Rosecrance and her husband, Jonna has gotten her life back thanks to TMS. You can find more information about TMS at rosecrancetherapies.com

