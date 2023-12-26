For nearly half of a century, Rosebud Restaurants have been bringing classic Italian food to Chicago and the ‘burbs. Phil Gerardi of Rosebud Restaurants joins Steve Dale, in for John Williams, to talk about how they got through COVID-19 and how they strive to make very customer feel at home with the best Italian food available in the Chicagoland area.
Rosebud Restaurants: Celebrating a Chicago success story
by: Collin McCarthy
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.