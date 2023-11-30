Ruth-Ann Renaud, Chief Marketing Officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and NW Indiana, joins John Williams to talk about the incredible mission to take care of sick children and their families. They do so by providing care, housing, and financial alleviation to keep those families together during their children’s recovery. To donate, go to ronaldhousechicago.com
Ronald McDonald Charities helps kids and families, you can too
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.